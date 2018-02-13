Enter the characters shown in the image.

Like in earlier iterations, the 2018 was full of announcements, launches, glamour and concept vehicles. However, the core theme of the 14th edition of the biennial motor show was

In line with the government’s policy push to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, automobile majors unveiled a host of eco-friendly models ranging from urban commuter three-wheelers and powerful SUVs to sports cars.

Business Standard lists the top five showcased at the 2018:

Maruti Suzuki e-SURVIVOR

Honda Sports EV

Tata Racemo EV

Renault Zoe

It's all about this year at 2018. #Renault introduces ZOE E-Sport Concept car, check out this good looking and innovative EV at Hall number 5. #AETMS18 pic.twitter.com/zbEJoS3mOg — - 2018 (@AEMotorShow) February 11, 2018

Renault Trezor