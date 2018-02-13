-
ALSO READAuto Expo 2018: Suzuki Motorcycle launches an array of premium products Auto Expo 2018: Hero expands scooter range with two 125cc products Auto Expo 2018: Maruti to take on Kwid with compact SUV Concept Future-S Auto Expo 2018: Honda Cars unveils the next-generation Honda Amaze Auto Expo 2018: Carmakers go green to showcase future of mobility on Day 1
-
Like in earlier iterations, the Auto Expo 2018 was full of announcements, launches, glamour and concept vehicles.
However, the core theme of the 14th edition of the biennial motor show was electric vehicles.In line with the government’s policy push to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, automobile majors unveiled a host of eco-friendly models ranging from urban commuter three-wheelers and powerful SUVs to sports cars. Business Standard lists the top five electric vehicles showcased at the Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki e-SURVIVOR
Honda Sports EV Tata Racemo EV
Check out the future of mobility, the e-Survivor Concept from #MarutiSuzuki, at the #AutoExpo2018 Hall Number 9 #MarutSuzukiAutoExpo #MarutiSuzukiAE18 #Transformotion Click here for more information: https://t.co/IMpKHLRgFi pic.twitter.com/MxqHhKzyX0— Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 12, 2018
Renault Zoe
Charged & ready to race - presenting the eRacemo! #AutoExpo2018 #TataMotors pic.twitter.com/M1sFrGxkqB— TAMO (@OfficialTamo) February 7, 2018
Renault Trezor
It's all about electric vehicles this year at Auto Expo 2018. #Renault introduces ZOE E-Sport Concept car, check out this good looking and innovative EV at Hall number 5. #AETMS18 pic.twitter.com/zbEJoS3mOg— Auto Expo - 2018 (@AEMotorShow) February 11, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU