E-tailers go all out to keep sellers happy

Sellers with e-commerce players in the country would get more than a pat on their backs if they help the firms in gaining the top online marketplace tag.

E-tailers such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm are picking up a trick or two from old-school sectors such as the automotive industry, and are now giving away shiny new sedans, trips to Europe and the US, gold by the kilo and office makeovers to their top sellers. After earning more than a billion dollar in gross merchandise value (GMV) during its mega Big Billion Day sale, Flipkart is now sharing the bounty from the windfall with its ...