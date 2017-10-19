E-tailers, offline outlets tap each other for wider reach

Indian e-commerce firms are turning to established large-format retailers for help while trying to increase their reach beyond their 100-odd million customer base and get existing buyers to shop online more often.

is in talks with Kishore Biyani's to strike a deal that could see the retailer's 20-odd brands listed exclusively on In return, the e-commerce major could pick up around 10 per cent stake in Future Lifestyle Fashions, people familiar with the development said.

The deal, if it goes through, would be a win-win for both parties, with getting access to brands shoppers know and love and getting exposure to online retail.

For now, partnerships seem to be largely around fashion, a category that according to a and report accounts for 30 per cent of purchases by first-time online shoppers.

"It will help players get access to online customers. And online retailers will get access to a big vendor. They ( players) will also save on marketing costs by getting a ready platform. It will be a win-win for both," said Pankaj Jaju, founder at advisory firm

and are trying to follow in the footsteps of their rivals Amazon and Shoppers Stop. Last month, Amazon picked up a five per cent stake in Shoppers Stop for Rs 179.25 crore, a first-of-its-kind deal, where an online retailer was investing in a firm that it had built to be its competitor so far.

Prior to announcing the deal, the two firms had entered into a strategic partnership that would see Shoppers Stop listing its brands exclusively on Amazon's online platform. Further, Amazon would get access to space within Shoppers Stop stores across the country, helping it showcase products and reach more customers.

"Retail is becoming a platform where both are trying to integrate to offer fiction-less transaction to shoppers. The momentum is catching up in such integrations," said Govind Shrikhande, managing director of Shoppers Stop.

Amazon said while the deal won't lead to Amazon selling products in stores, like it has begun doing in the US, it would help it to introduce the brand to customers. Moreover, by partnering with Shoppers Stop, Amazon could win the trust of the millions of customers who have shopped at the stores in the past.

The move is also reflective of what is happening in the market, where between 10 per cent and 13 per cent, or $ 7-9 billion, of the $79-billion Indian fashion market is digitally influenced, according to the and report. By 2020, this is projected to rise to $30 billion which will be equivalent to 60-70 per cent of the total branded apparel market, the report said.

Amnish Aggarwal, research analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher, said if the Myntra and deal happens, both could explore similar arrangement like Shoppers Stop and Amazon have done for selling private brands.

While spokespersons remained unreachable, told investors in a statement that such a deal with has so far not been "considered or approved by the board of directors of the company".

At the current market value, could end up paying over $100 million to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Following of such a deal, Future Lifestyle's stock went up by five per cent on the BSE on Wednesday to close at Rs 361.

Talks between the two firms come after raised $3 billion in two funding rounds from Tencent and SoftBank this year. The company claims it now has a war chest of $4 billion, which will help it take on rival Amazon, which has also significantly ramped up its investments in India over the past one year.