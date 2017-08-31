E-vehicle charging infra needs an enabling ecosystem: ABB India MD

ABB India, which forms the backbone for around 50 per cent of the solar energy generated in the country is open to joining hands with the government for improved digitisation in renewable sector and the creation of enabling infrastructure for

“Solar story in has just started and it's not only an important sector within the country, but it is also an equally significant market in the global platform. We expect strong players to emerge and market pricing will find an equilibrium in the immediate future, which in turn, will trigger demand for high-quality ABB equipment for long-term asset ownership. For instance, ABB inverters have powered everything from microgrids, schools, floating plants, e-rickshaws and the largest single-location solar plant in Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu,” said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director, ABB India, in an interview with Business Standard.

The firm recently achieved a record capacity installation of 5 gigawatts (GW) of in It also recently won an order from the to provide for 750 stations.

“If you see our published figures, the share of renewables in ABB India’s order book was around 2 per cent in 2014. Whereas in the following years, the same stood at 12 per cent and 14 percent during 2015 and 2016 respectively. Over the years, we have built a market share, wherein 50 per cent of the solar energy generated in passes through ABB equipment. Despite price pressures, developers are realising the value rendered by the longevity of quality products and solutions for utility-scale projects,” said Sharma.

A slowdown in the conventional power sector has pushed out major that have suffered due to lack of demand. ABB India, however, is confident that improving the efficiency of current systems would throw up business opportunities.

“The conventional power sector is also no longer conventional. We view this as an opportunity to co-create solutions with our customers or make local innovations that can be included in our product line. Another focus area is increasing productivity of assets through digital remote asset health and power plant management. So there is a lot to do in the conventional power sector and we remain committed to bringing state of the art and environment-friendly technology,” said Sharma.

At the same time, it is also prepping up for new avenues such as infrastructure and allied technology.



“ABB globally is one of the largest players in EV charging- from fast to flash charging in 15 seconds and from buses to cars. In too, we are possibly one of the few who can provide charging solutions to both- buses and cars. We are looking forward to partnerships with the agencies and government, banking on our global experience on charging standards and cloud capability, among others,” said Sharma, while adding that it is all a matter of time, volume and finding out the right business models in conjunction with the stakeholders of the firm.

Hoping for an independent market for e-vehicles, he said, “Charging is a specialised area. While the vehicles have their own economics, the charging infrastructure would have to create their own eco-system of operations.”