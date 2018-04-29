Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show, Axis Bank no-show a disappointment

The March quarter earnings of companies, which have reported results so far, is a case of robust top line growth, but a rather muted bottom line performance. Led by a 38 per cent increase clocked by (RIL), net sales growth of 136 at nearly 18 per cent has been the highest in at least 12 quarters. Top line growth has been secular and even without RIL, revenue growth is the highest in six quarters.

The disappointment, however, is on the net profit front largely due to muted show by banking and financials space which, coupled with (IT) companies, dominates the early bird list of to report results.

Combined net profit growth came in at just 2.7 per cent for the 136 due to the Rs 21.88 billion loss posted by Axis Bank, compared to the Rs 12.25 billion profit it had posted in the year-ago quarter. Exclude and the bottom line growth has been a respectable 8.6 per cent. Even here, has been the show-stopper; its 17.3 per cent increase in net profit growth helped overshadow the muted show of the banking segment. Without RIL’s profits, the aggregate net profit would have fallen by 1.3 per cent, compared to the year-ago quarter.

The aggregate numbers of 106 companies, excluding and banking firms, indicate that interest costs have risen faster as compared to operating profit growth, both on a year-on-year basis and sequentially.

A closer look within sectors provides some interesting trends though. Within finance, for instance, private lenders such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank posted profit growth of 20-29 per cent, while non-banking finance companies' combined net profit grew by 27 per cent, on a year-on-year basis. Likewise, within cement, UltraTech Cement's 39 per cent fall in net profit, which was impacted by exceptional items, pulled down the sector's performance, offsetting the 18-30 per cent rise in profits of ACC and Shree Cement. Similarly, Wipro's weak show was a drag for the IT sector. Telecom majors, Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular also posted a weak show, with Airtel's net profit falling 10 per cent, while Idea's loss rising almost three-fold, on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, realty firm, Indiabulls Real Estate saw a sharp surge in net profit in Q4 at Rs 16.48 billion, from Rs 600 million in the year ago period, adding to the aggregate numbers.

However, there is a silver lining. Market experts such as Sanjeev Zarbade, vice-president-PCG Research at Kotak Securities, says barring Axis Bank, all the in the BSE 30 Index (which have announced results) reported earnings ahead of estimates. This is a view that is echoed by Yogesh Mehta, vice-president at Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL). Mehta says most reported in-line performance and the trend is encouraging. He highlights two disappointments: one is the guidance of Infosys; the other is the large loss of

Given the early trends, analysts say the FY19 earnings estimates may see some upside. The reason for the optimism, according to Gaurav Dua, head of research at Sharekhan, is that there has been more upgrades than downgrades seen during the early part of the earnings season. Though the early trends are good, barring an Axis, Infosys, and Maruti’s margins, Rakesh Tarway of Reliance Securities believes a clear trend will emerge as the earnings season progresses.

Others such as G Chokkalingam at Equinomics Research & Advisory remain watchful as they believe that the performance has been on a low base of 2017.

Despite the Axis no-show in the quarter, most experts remain positive on private banks, with Mehta of MOSL preferring non-banking financial as well. The key triggers for the Street include a normal monsoon, which will play an important role as it is expected to boost rural consumption. If this comes through, agriculture, discretionary spends, two-wheelers, and building materials stocks could see a higher demand from investors.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Transport Finance, IndusInd Bank, Dabur, and Britannia figure in the list of beneficiaries, according to Mehta, who, however, remains cautious on pharma, given the regulatory overhang as well as public sector banks due to non-performing assets and muted credit growth.

According to Dua of Sharekhan, the confidence level on growth of IT players has increased during the current results season.