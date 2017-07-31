East proves best for Shree Cement in June quarter

Shree Cement’s Street-beating Q1 performance was led by its cement business. Though the company’s power segment reported a loss at the operating level, cement was the show-stopper, enabling Shree Cement post an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 680 crore, which was reasonably ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 646 crore. A better-than-expected recovery in cement realisations, led by price hikes since the start of April helped the company beat cost pressures too. Per tonne power and fuel costs increased 22 per cent ...