TCS rejigs delivery model, to use automation to hold on to clientele

ECGC to push Chhattisgarh's export plan

To provide platform for showcasing artefacts globally

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Representative image

State-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) would help Chhattisgarh to accelerate the export plan.

Commemorating its 60th year into being, the ECGC on Tuesday opened its 60th branch in Chhattisgarh that had been endowed with world-class minerals and traditional tribal craft. The state has an export volume of Rs 6,000 crore of which 70 per cent is from minerals.

Chhattisgarh is a growing state with high potential for export and the ECGC set-up in Raipur would provide the platform for promoting exports by providing credit risk insurance and related services for exports,” ECGC Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Geetha Muralidhar said.

The Nagpur office of the ECGC was catering the Chhattisgarh region till now.

Chhattisgarh has seen a steady growth in export. Major export from the state emanates from Bhilai, Raipur, Korba and Raigarh.  The chief items include Iron and Steel, iron ore, Steel casting and forgings, Aluminum, Cereals (rice), blended yarn, oil extractions, medicinal plants, fruits, silk and handicrafts etc. 

The state has a vivid variety of traditional tribal crafts made of bell metal, wood, wrought iron, bamboo and clay. Chhattisgarh is also the largest producer of tasar (Kosa) silk in the country. The state’s handicrafts and handlooms failed to get support to showcase in the international market.

The ECGC CMD said the company would provide a platform for the Chhattisgarh’s artefacts and silk. “The company would provide guidance to the artists to mould the art as per the international standards and stand in competition globally,” she said, adding that ECGC could partner with the state government or its agency to take up the project. 
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 20:09 IST

