ECGC to push Chhattisgarh's export plan

State-owned E xport Credit Guarantee Corporation ( ECGC) would help to accelerate the export plan.

Commemorating its 60th year into being, the on Tuesday opened its 60th branch in that had been endowed with world-class minerals and traditional tribal craft. The state has an export volume of Rs 6,000 crore of which 70 per cent is from minerals.

“ is a growing state with high potential for export and the set-up in Raipur would provide the platform for promoting exports by providing credit risk insurance and related services for exports,” Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) said.

The Nagpur office of the was catering the region till now.

has seen a steady growth in export. Major export from the state emanates from Bhilai, Raipur, Korba and Raigarh. The chief items include Iron and Steel, iron ore, Steel casting and forgings, Aluminum, Cereals (rice), blended yarn, oil extractions, medicinal plants, fruits, silk and handicrafts etc.

The state has a vivid variety of traditional tribal crafts made of bell metal, wood, wrought iron, bamboo and clay. is also the largest producer of tasar (Kosa) silk in the country. The state’s handicrafts and handlooms failed to get support to showcase in the international market.

The CMD said the company would provide a platform for the and silk. “The company would provide guidance to the artists to mould the art as per the international standards and stand in competition globally,” she said, adding that could partner with the state government or its agency to take up the project.