Edelweiss Financial Services Q1 net profit up 41% at Rs 196 cr

The total revenues
rose by 28 per cent to Rs 1,898 crore in reporting quarter from Rs 1,478 crore in April-June 2016.
Edelweiss stock was trading four per cent up at Rs 212 per share on BSE.
On the retail credit
side, the company continued to expand loan book and branch presence in the Housing and SME finance business. Retail
remains a key focus area. It is allocating more capital to this business. At the end of Q1FY18, book size of retail credit
was up by 58 per cent to Rs 10,245 crore from Rs 6,469 cr at the end of Q1FY17.
The corporate credit
businesses continue to perform backed by a healthy collateral cover. The corporate
loan book grew by 14 per cent to Rs 14,491 crore from Rs 12,733 crore at the end of Q1FY17, the company said in a statement.
The distressed assets credit
business grew steadily on the back of loan acquisitions.
Distressed credit
business has a capital of Rs 5,133 cr. Total credit
book including distressed credit
stands at Rs 29,869 cr at the end of Q1FY18.
