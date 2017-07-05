Edelweiss, Piramal in race to buy 2 Religare arms

Private equity fund AION Capital Partners has shown interest only for the housing finance business

The race to buy a majority stake in the subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises is heating up with three entities, which include private equity funds and corporates, in talks to buy out its small and medium enterprise-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) and its housing finance business. According to sources, Piramal Enterprises and the Edelweiss group are in talks to buy both the businesses of Religare Enterprises as a block. Private equity (PE) fund AION Capital Partners has shown interest only for the housing finance business. It is also believed that PE ...

Surajeet Das Gupta