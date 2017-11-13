Edge Networks is using AI to streamline HR services

As a young corporate professional, Arjun Pratap faced a host of questions when it came to figuring out how to write his resume, where to apply with his experience and receive relevant responses from companies. He realised the process of job hunting needed to become simpler, faster and more standardised. Often, employees are not aware about internal opportunities within large organisations. Having faced all of these issues, Pratap saw a business opportunity here for automated services. From tracking individual competencies and functional roles to project experience and ...