EESL order will boost electric vehicles programme in India: Tata Motors

Homegrown auto major is banking on the order to supply to the government to accelerate its programme to offer a full range of in the Indian market, according to company's CEO and MD Guenter Butschek.



Last month state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) had announced that had bagged orders to supply 10,000 EVs in two phases but later stated that have matched the rival's lowest bid price.



EESL said all 10,000 would be procured in two phases with 500 to be procured in phase-I and 9,500 vehicles to be ordered post phase-I deliveries.



"It will help us accelerate our efforts to offer a full range of to the Indian consumers," Butschek told PTI when asked how the order would change the company's



He further said: "It has provided us with an opportunity to leapfrog in boosting our presence in the e-mobility space."



started its EV journey over three years ago when in May 2014, UK-based European Technical Centre (TMETC) revealed a Manza REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) demonstrator vehicle.



Located at University of Warwick in Coventry, TMETC has been working on high-voltage distribution systems, battery design and vehicle controller development, which were incorporated into Manza REEV.



Since then it has run several other projects and came up with EV concepts of its products, including Vista, Zest, Bolt and Tiago.



"Through this process, we have learned about electrification of power trains and most importantly how to actually apply the electric power train solutions on existing platforms," he said.



Butschek further said: "This is going to help us on the way forward to readily provide not just one product, but a range of products which will become available as electric versions to the Indian market."



Commenting on Tata Motors' EV strategy, he said there is a latent need for a range of electric vehicle mobility solutions and the company will partner with local or enterprises.



The partnerships, he said would be to "identify opportunities, to localise global technologies, meeting the price expectations of our customers and making EVs affordable towards the government's vision".



To fulfill the EESL order, will manufacture electric version of its compact sedan Tigor at its Sanand plant in Gujarat.