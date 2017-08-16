EESL to lease electric vehicles to Ola and Uber

The government is entering the business of owning and leasing in a bid to widen usage among aggregators like and and other fleet operators. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, a joint venture of four government-owned power companies -- NTPC, Powergrid, PFC and REC -- will be spearheading this business. Initially, will procure only and e-autos to lease them to operators.

has aggressive plans here as an operator has to lease a minimum of 10,000 or e-autos. A higher volume can lead to better leasing terms and conditions. EESL, which was instrumental in significantly bringing down prices of energy efficient LED bulbs in the country, wants to repeat the success in

“Vehicles are a completely different business from bulbs. But a beginning has to be made. We hope this will encourage more manufacturers to produced Operators like and may find interest in leasing them,” said Saurabh Kumar, managing director at Leasing model will enable aggregators to have an asset light business requiring less investment.

shall be supporting the government’s Electric Mobility Mission to scale-up (EVs) in India through bulk aggregating demands of EVs, procuring best quality products and services at lowest prices from the manufacturers and leasing vehicles to the aggregators (or the EV operators). The government has drawn an ambitious plan to have an all electric car fleet in the country.

Since the local manufacturing base for is limited, plans to procure in through a tender process where global players can also participate. Domestic companies like Hero Electric and Kinetic manufacture the kind of vehicles is looking to procure. M&M, which currently makes electric cars, has plans to manufacture electric three wheelers. also plans to procure 10,000 electric cars for use by government departments and public sector companies. In the first phase, it aims to buy 1,000 such cars. These cars will be owned by and will be leased to government departments. could end up spending about Rs 1,200 crore for these cars.