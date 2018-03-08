JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Dalmia Cement gets CCI nod for the acquisition of Binani Cement
Business Standard

EESL to float tender for another 10,000 electric cars: RK Singh

The policy will provide that charging e-vehicles would be a service and not sale of electricity

Press Trust of India 

EESL's new mantra: 2,000 charging stations before receiving electric cars
Electric cars

Power and new and renewable energy minister RK Singh said on Wednesday that the state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) will float another tender for 10,000 electric cars on Wednesday. The minister said the policy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be out in the next 15-20 days.

He was speaking at the launch of the National E-Mobility Programme in India. The policy will provide that charging e-vehicles would be a service and not sale of electricity. Thus, all those setting up charging stations would not require a licence. In August last year, the EESL had floated a tender for procuring 10,000 electric cars for which Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra qualified. As of now, both players have supplied around 500 electric cars to the EESL which would be offered on lease to government departments and ministries with or without drivers.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements