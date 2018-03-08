EESL to float tender for another 10,000 electric cars: RK Singh

-
Power and new and renewable energy minister RK Singh said on Wednesday that the state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) will float another tender for 10,000 electric cars on Wednesday. The minister said the policy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be out in the next 15-20 days.
He was speaking at the launch of the National E-Mobility Programme in India. The policy will provide that charging e-vehicles would be a service and not sale of electricity. Thus, all those setting up charging stations would not require a licence. In August last year, the EESL had floated a tender for procuring 10,000 electric cars for which Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra qualified. As of now, both players have supplied around 500 electric cars to the EESL which would be offered on lease to government departments and ministries with or without drivers.
