EESL to invest 100 million pounds in UK over next 3 years

EESL has already invested 7 million pounds in the EPAL, says EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will invest 100 million pounds in the over the next 3 years with an aim to create space in the country's 6.4-billion pounds energy efficiency services market.



entered into a joint venture with Ltd, an advisory company in energy efficiency, and invested in EPAL, earlier a wholly-owned arm of the would route its investments through



" has already invested 7 million pounds in the We have 80 per cent stake in this JV whereas the remaining stake is with our partner Ltd," Managing Director told PTI.



Kumar said, "The has decided to invest 100 million pounds over the next three year. We have estimated an annual revenue of 20-25 million pounds after this investment. At present, with 7 million pounds investment in the EPAL, the revenues are estimated at 1 million per annum for the next 15 years."



Power Minister will be visiting London next week where he would make formal announcement about this investment by



Kumar said the total accessible market for energy efficiency services in the is estimated at 6.4 billion pounds by 2020.



With an aim to unlock this potential, has entered into a JV with and became a majority stakeholder in the EPAL, he said.



The JV is already handling seven different projects of energy efficiency including a community centre, school, hospital and golf course.



Elaborating further, Kumar said these institutions are part of big groups and chains of establishments, which would be prospective consumers of integrated energy efficiency solutions.



Apart from providing energy efficient LED bulbs, the would provide better solar and heating systems to reduce to the consumption of energy.



The Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) project is being implemented by the across 25 states and 7 UTs in India.



The project is the world's largest affordable lighting replacement programme that seeks to replace 770 million inefficient lamps with efficient and long-lasting LED lights by 2019.



The has been able to successfully aggregate demand and has undertaken bulk distribution of that has led to more than 88 per cent reduction of costs - from $4.7 (February 2014) to $0.58 (recent procurement, without taxes).



The benefit of this cost reduction has been passed on to the consumers making LED and energy efficient appliances an affordable commodity for all.



The average price at which under are available is at $1 (subject to various state taxes) with a 3-year warranty. The consumers are authorised to avail any number of with an upfront payment.



In the UK, aims to promote and implement low-carbon, energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions in both public and private sectors.

