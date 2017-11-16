Eicher begins chase for e-bike development

Eicher Motors, known for its iconic Royal Enfield brand, has set up a core team to develop an electric motorcycle, which the company’s chief executive says “seems relatively inevitable” now. Eicher dominates the middleweight motorcycle segment, which comprises bikes with engine capacity of 250-650 cubic centimetres (cc). “It seems relatively inevitable to have an e-motorcycle. We have a nucleus of a dedicated team, and some of us are also involved.

We have started to ideate and will be working on the proof of concept. However, we do not want to ...