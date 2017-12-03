Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto battle it out for mid-segment bike market

Rajiv Bajaj calls him a “good friend”, yet his company, Bajaj Auto, is waging a bitter battle against Siddhartha Lal’s Eicher Motors to break into the 250 cc-plus motorbike market, which the latter reigns supreme. In a tweet last week, Lal, chief executive officer, Eicher Motors, said, “Royal Enfield’s sales are equivalent to the global sales of Harley-Davidson, KTM, BMW, Triumph, and Ducati, combined.

Let that sink in for a second.” Eicher owns the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle brand. Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, which has a ...