Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Sebi ban on shell companies: J Kumar Infra, Parsvnath, others move SAT
Business Standard

Eicher Motors Q1 net up 22% at Rs 460 cr

Total income rises 30% at Rs 2,333 cr

BS Web Team 

File photo of Royal Enfield showroom.

Eicher Motors Ltd reported 22% rise in net profit at Rs 460 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 376 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income increased 30% to Rs 2,333 crore as compared to Rs  1,801 crore a year ago.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements