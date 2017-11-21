Eicher Motors revs up for global markets

Two years ago, Siddhartha Lal and his team were at a crossroads. Eicher Motors’ dogged pursuit for dominance in the over 250-cc mobike segment in the country had paid off, and by being consistently profitable it had made itself the darling of the stock market.

So, it was time to think about the next big steps. Lal, the 44-year-old CEO of the Gurgaon-based automaker who loves biking across Europe, says there were two options: leverage the brand and get into the volume game by making bikes below 250-cc, which meant challenging the might of Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. ...