Eicher pins hope on e-commerce

With India being the fastest growing market for the e-commerce sector, Eicher Trucks and Buses is eyeing the e-commerce market to future-proof its business. Eicher, which has 32 per cent share in the 5 to 15 tonne capacity truck segment, has recently launched five new vehicles strengthening its portfolio of light and medium duty (LMD) range.

“Logistics is an important part of the e-commerce industry. Over the last two to three years, this segment has fuelled demand for commercial vehicles. E-commerce companies themselves are not buying vehicles but it is the logistics companies ...