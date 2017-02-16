Eicher Polaris hopes to export Multix by year-end

Eicher Polaris, an equal joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries, is looking at exporting its personal utility vehicle, the The company makes off-road and all-terrain vehicles.

Pankaj Dubey, chief executive since November, said sales of the had nearly doubled in the past 18 months. He wouldn't give the actual numbers.

The company has expanded its sales outlets to 30 and will make this 150 in five months. Area coverage locations will increase from the present 60 to 180-200 by the end of 2017, said Dubey.

He claimed the was the country's first personal utility vehicle, with the same mileage a gives.

"We have got good enquiries from markets outside India. After consolidating in the domestic market, by the end of this year we are planning to start exporting," said Dubey, also managing director at Polaris India.

The company is looking at Sri Lanka, Nepal and it also has had enquiries from South America and Africa. Manufacture is at a facility in Rajasthan, with annual capacity of around 60,000 units. Dubey said this would suffice to meet demand for the next two to three years.