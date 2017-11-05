Eight of 10 top valued firms add Rs 86,932 cr in m-cap; Airtel top gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian together added Rs 86,932.41 crore in market valuation last week, with stealing the show with maximum gain.



Reliance Industries, TCS, Bank, HDFC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India, and Airtel saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week ended on Friday.



Only two companies, ITC and HUL, recorded losses in their market valuation in the week.The of Airtel, the latest entrant to the top-10 list, soared by Rs 22,486.25 crore to Rs 2,16,399.25 crore as on Friday last week.The market valuation of surged Rs 12,338.06 crore to Rs 2,83,185.15 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 12,128.03 crore to Rs 2,80,541.64 crore.RIL's zoomed Rs 10,253.62 crore to Rs 5,98,854.67 crore and that of Bank went up by Rs 10,234.53 crore to Rs 4,73,570.96 crore.The market cap of jumped Rs 10,009.93 crore to Rs 2,45,563.96 crore, TCS' moved up by Rs 6,412.86 crore to Rs 5,00,145.92 crore and that of Maruti rose by Rs 3,069.13 crore to Rs 2,48,201.06 crore.On the other hand, ITC's dropped Rs 4,763.02 crore to Rs 3,23,403.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 4,177.45 crore to Rs 2,67,984.09 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the pole position followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, and Airtel.Last week, the Sensex rose by 528.34 points, or 1.59 per cent while the Nifty was up 129.45 points, or 1.25 per cent.