JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

RIL awards R-Series gas field contract in KG-D6 to McDermott
Business Standard

Eight of 10 top valued firms add Rs 86,932 cr in m-cap; Airtel top gainer

Only two companies, ITC and HUL, recorded losses in their market valuation in the week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 86,932 cr in m-cap; Airtel top gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 86,932.41 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel stealing the show with maximum gain.

Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Airtel saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week ended on Friday.


Only two companies, ITC and HUL, recorded losses in their market valuation in the week.

The m-cap of Airtel, the latest entrant to the top-10 list, soared by Rs 22,486.25 crore to Rs 2,16,399.25 crore as on Friday last week.

The market valuation of HDFC surged Rs 12,338.06 crore to Rs 2,83,185.15 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 12,128.03 crore to Rs 2,80,541.64 crore.

RIL's m-cap zoomed Rs 10,253.62 crore to Rs 5,98,854.67 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 10,234.53 crore to Rs 4,73,570.96 crore.

The market cap of ONGC jumped Rs 10,009.93 crore to Rs 2,45,563.96 crore, TCS' moved up by Rs 6,412.86 crore to Rs 5,00,145.92 crore and that of Maruti rose by Rs 3,069.13 crore to Rs 2,48,201.06 crore.

On the other hand, ITC's m-cap dropped Rs 4,763.02 crore to Rs 3,23,403.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 4,177.45 crore to Rs 2,67,984.09 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the pole position followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, ONGC and Airtel.

Last week, the Sensex rose by 528.34 points, or 1.59 per cent while the Nifty was up 129.45 points, or 1.25 per cent.

First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements