Eight of top ten indian firms add Rs 860 bn to m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued together added nearly Rs 860 billion to their market valuation last week, with IT major (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Barring (ONGC) and Infosys, rest of the eight blue-chip saw a total addition of Rs 859.9 billion in (m-cap) during the week ended Friday.

The valuation of surged by Rs 192.1 billion to Rs 5.64 trillion while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed to Rs 5.76 trillion, registering a rise of Rs 170 billion.

The of (SBI) soared by Rs 159.7 billion to Rs 2.31 trillion and India's valuation climbed Rs 104.1 billion to Rs 2.78 trillion.

With an addition of Rs 86.04 billion, the of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped to Rs 2.97 trillion. The valuation of Bank increased by Rs 81.09 billion to Rs 4.98 trillion.

The of ITC advanced by Rs 57.3 billion to Rs 3.18 trillion and that of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) went up by Rs 8.71 billion to Rs 3.06 trillion.

On the other hand, the valuation of plunged by Rs 11.54 billion to Rs 2.27 trillion while saw its decline by Rs 11.13 billion to Rs 2.46 trillion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, India, Infosys, SBI and

The BSE Sensex ended the week with a smart gain of 658.29 points, or 1.99 per cent while the NSE Nifty rose 217.90 points, or 2.15 per cent during the period.