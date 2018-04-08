Eight of top ten indian firms add Rs 860 bn to m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

-
Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added nearly Rs 860 billion to their market valuation last week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
Barring Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Infosys, rest of the eight blue-chip companies saw a total addition of Rs 859.9 billion in market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week ended Friday.
The valuation of TCS surged by Rs 192.1 billion to Rs 5.64 trillion while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed to Rs 5.76 trillion, registering a rise of Rs 170 billion.
The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) soared by Rs 159.7 billion to Rs 2.31 trillion and Maruti Suzuki India's valuation climbed Rs 104.1 billion to Rs 2.78 trillion.
With an addition of Rs 86.04 billion, the market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped to Rs 2.97 trillion. The valuation of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 81.09 billion to Rs 4.98 trillion.
The m-cap of ITC advanced by Rs 57.3 billion to Rs 3.18 trillion and that of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) went up by Rs 8.71 billion to Rs 3.06 trillion.
On the other hand, the valuation of ONGC plunged by Rs 11.54 billion to Rs 2.27 trillion while Infosys saw its m-cap decline by Rs 11.13 billion to Rs 2.46 trillion.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, SBI and ONGC.
The BSE Sensex ended the week with a smart gain of 658.29 points, or 1.99 per cent while the NSE Nifty rose 217.90 points, or 2.15 per cent during the period.
