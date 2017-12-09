EKKI Pumps to form alliance with European major, set up greenfield facility

Coimbatore-based Pumps is in the final stage of linking a deal with a European pump major to form an international strategic alliance. As part of the agreement, the partners will be setting up a new green field facility and it shortlisted three southern states and Gujarat for the new plant.

Kanishka Arumugam, director of EKKI, confirmed the development but denied to reveal the European firm's name.



“The European partner has a market presence in more than 100 countries and is one of the top 5 firms in the world with a complete range, cache quality and technology in a particular segment,” he said.

The alliance will help get complete quality range of products in the industrial applications. The alliance will make Group to enter into the industrial application segment.

Till now as a group focus on agriculture and building services through its two brands and

As part of the deal, the two are also looking at setting up a new manufacturing plant in India to address India and neighboring country’s needs. The newly formed alliance will operate independently within the Group, he said.

Arumugam, who is personally spearheading and structuring the deal confirmed developments but refused to name the firm his company is in talks with.

He said the new alliance will allow to foray into a new segment and expand its current product portfolio.

As part of the deal, the two are also looking at setting up a new manufacturing plant in India to address India and its neighboring market needs. This will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities to many. The alliance is also looking at setting up an Innovation Centre at the Group supported Engineering College in

The alliance will help leapfrog in Technology and Quality and bring the world’s most efficient and reliable pumps for Indian Consumers.