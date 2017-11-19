Electric cars: High upfront pay, but running cost low

With the Delhi smog unsettling almost everyone, including citizens and government, the focus has shifted sharply towards lower-pollution vehicles. Electric cars are considered the best option. Most proponents back these vehicles for two reasons — lower pollution and cheaper running costs.

But, is the low-cost proposition really true? Let’s look at the options first. Currently, only one company — Mahindra Electric, and two models, the e20 Plus P4 and Verito – are available for a prospective electric car buyer. Things might be different in a year or two. ...