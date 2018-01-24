Electrosteel may see a higher revision in bids from all four companies

Electrosteel Steels, for which had emerged as the highest bidder, is likely to see a revision in bids. had offered Rs 45 billion-plus additional sops and emerged as the highest for at the close of the bidding process on January 4. It has now offered to raise its bid to around Rs 52 billion while ARC has also agreed to raise its offer to Rs 45 billion said sources close to the development. had bid around Rs 35 billion and has also increased its bid. Four had bid for — Vedanta, Tata Steel, and India. The bids are being evaluated by McKinsey. Recently, Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance, had said that two years ago he had presented the institutions and the promoter with a plan where the lenders would have realised at least Rs 60 billion. Srei is a creditor in Two years ago, the was in a much worse condition with an onslaught of cheap imports from China. However, globally and in India, demand has picked up, reflected in successive increase in prices. has a debt of about Rs 102.88 billion from a consortium of banks. A number of stumbling blocks had tripped the company, such as delay in commissioning, which increased the project cost by 20 per cent.

Electrosteel has a planned steel-making capacity of 2.51 million tonnes and a commissioned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. Banks had supported the firm largely due to raw material linkages. was promoted by Electrosteel Castings, which had secured Parbatpur coal mines, having a reserve of 231 million tonnes.

Plus, it had an iron ore mine and a non-coking coal mine in was to source iron ore and coking coal from Electrosteel Castings for a period of 20 years.

But the coal blocks of Electrosteel Castings were de-allocated in 2014, forcing to buy raw materials from the market at high prices, even as prices for the product witnessed a crash.

Electrosteel was one of the first for which lenders had applied strategic debt restructuring when the RBI came up with the mechanism to tackle bad loans. Incidentally, was one of the front-runners when the company was initially put on the block.