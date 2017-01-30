Elite club: Delhi becomes one of the world's busiest airports

With rise in domestic passengers, foreign tourists, transit traffic, handled 56 mn flyers last year

Delhi airport handled nearly 56 million passengers last year, joining the ranks of some of its busiest global peers such as Bangkok, Singapore and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. All these airports have about 50 million passengers passing through annually. For Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, this was the highest traffic growth — 21 per cent, year on year — in four years. An increase in the number of domestic passengers, foreign tourist arrivals and transit passengers fuelled the growth. This mirrored the expansion in domestic ...

Aneesh Phadnis & Arindam Majumder