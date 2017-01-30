Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

Macquarie, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund join race for Indian malls
Business Standard

Elite club: Delhi becomes one of the world's busiest airports

With rise in domestic passengers, foreign tourists, transit traffic, handled 56 mn flyers last year

Aneesh Phadnis & Arindam Majumder  |  Mumbai/ New Delhi 

Delhi airport handled nearly 56 million passengers last year, joining the ranks of some of its busiest global peers such as Bangkok, Singapore and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. All these airports have about 50 million passengers passing through annually.  For Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, this was the highest traffic growth — 21 per cent, year on year — in four years. An increase in the number of domestic passengers, foreign tourist arrivals and transit passengers fuelled the growth. This mirrored the expansion in domestic ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Elite club: Delhi becomes one of the world's busiest airports

With rise in domestic passengers, foreign tourists, transit traffic, handled 56 mn flyers last year

With rise in domestic passengers, foreign tourists, transit traffic, handled 56 mn flyers last year Delhi airport handled nearly 56 million passengers last year, joining the ranks of some of its busiest global peers such as Bangkok, Singapore and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. All these airports have about 50 million passengers passing through annually.  For Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, this was the highest traffic growth — 21 per cent, year on year — in four years. An increase in the number of domestic passengers, foreign tourist arrivals and transit passengers fuelled the growth. This mirrored the expansion in domestic ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Elite club: Delhi becomes one of the world's busiest airports

With rise in domestic passengers, foreign tourists, transit traffic, handled 56 mn flyers last year

Delhi airport handled nearly 56 million passengers last year, joining the ranks of some of its busiest global peers such as Bangkok, Singapore and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. All these airports have about 50 million passengers passing through annually.  For Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, this was the highest traffic growth — 21 per cent, year on year — in four years. An increase in the number of domestic passengers, foreign tourist arrivals and transit passengers fuelled the growth. This mirrored the expansion in domestic ...

image
Business Standard
177 22