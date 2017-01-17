Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Price war: Vodafone packs up to four times more data for 4G users
Business Standard

Emami bets big on Rosscare brand

Its portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare products, health juices, tea

Avishek Rakshit  |  Kolkata 

Emami bets big on Rosscare brand

Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods company Emami plans to increase the portfolio of its new Rosscare brand from 80 to 200 products in the next 18 months. These products, which will be sold by its pharmacy chain Frank Ross, will not directly compete with Emami’s brands.

Rosscare’s portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare and personal care products, health juices and tea. The portfolio will be extended to cover cosmetics and confectionary items as well. Besides new products will be launched in existing categories.

Frank Ross is procuring the products through contract manufacturing from Rishikesh, Haridwar and Delhi. Some products may later be manufactured by Emami.

The result of this new venture will raise Frank Ross’ Rs 350 crore topline by Rs 100 crore in 2017-18. “We expect revenue from the Rosscare product range to be Rs 75 crore this year,” said Rajendra Kumar Jatia, managing director of Emami Frank Ross.

Rosscare will be promoted in-store. Frank Ross outlets have a daily total footfall of 40,000-45,000. Frank Ross will offer bill discounts and is using tie-ups with food chains, hotels, hospitals, opticians.

The pharmacy chain has 180 outlets, mainly in West Bengal with some presence in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore. It plans to open 300 outlets by the end of 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Emami bets big on Rosscare brand

Its portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare products, health juices, tea

Its portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare products, health juices, tea
Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods company Emami plans to increase the portfolio of its new Rosscare brand from 80 to 200 products in the next 18 months. These products, which will be sold by its pharmacy chain Frank Ross, will not directly compete with Emami’s brands.

Rosscare’s portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare and personal care products, health juices and tea. The portfolio will be extended to cover cosmetics and confectionary items as well. Besides new products will be launched in existing categories.

Frank Ross is procuring the products through contract manufacturing from Rishikesh, Haridwar and Delhi. Some products may later be manufactured by Emami.

The result of this new venture will raise Frank Ross’ Rs 350 crore topline by Rs 100 crore in 2017-18. “We expect revenue from the Rosscare product range to be Rs 75 crore this year,” said Rajendra Kumar Jatia, managing director of Emami Frank Ross.

Rosscare will be promoted in-store. Frank Ross outlets have a daily total footfall of 40,000-45,000. Frank Ross will offer bill discounts and is using tie-ups with food chains, hotels, hospitals, opticians.

The pharmacy chain has 180 outlets, mainly in West Bengal with some presence in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore. It plans to open 300 outlets by the end of 2018.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Emami bets big on Rosscare brand

Its portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare products, health juices, tea

Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods company Emami plans to increase the portfolio of its new Rosscare brand from 80 to 200 products in the next 18 months. These products, which will be sold by its pharmacy chain Frank Ross, will not directly compete with Emami’s brands.

Rosscare’s portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare and personal care products, health juices and tea. The portfolio will be extended to cover cosmetics and confectionary items as well. Besides new products will be launched in existing categories.

Frank Ross is procuring the products through contract manufacturing from Rishikesh, Haridwar and Delhi. Some products may later be manufactured by Emami.

The result of this new venture will raise Frank Ross’ Rs 350 crore topline by Rs 100 crore in 2017-18. “We expect revenue from the Rosscare product range to be Rs 75 crore this year,” said Rajendra Kumar Jatia, managing director of Emami Frank Ross.

Rosscare will be promoted in-store. Frank Ross outlets have a daily total footfall of 40,000-45,000. Frank Ross will offer bill discounts and is using tie-ups with food chains, hotels, hospitals, opticians.

The pharmacy chain has 180 outlets, mainly in West Bengal with some presence in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore. It plans to open 300 outlets by the end of 2018.

image
Business Standard
177 22