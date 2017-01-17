Emami bets big on Rosscare brand

Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods company plans to increase the portfolio of its new brand from 80 to 200 products in the next 18 months. These products, which will be sold by its pharmacy chain Frank Ross, will not directly compete with Emami’s brands.

Rosscare’s portfolio includes nebulisers, vaporisers, surgical tape, homecare and personal care products, juices and tea. The portfolio will be extended to cover cosmetics and confectionary items as well. Besides new products will be launched in existing categories.

is procuring the products through contract manufacturing from Rishikesh, Haridwar and Delhi. Some products may later be manufactured by Emami.

The result of this new venture will raise Frank Ross’ Rs 350 crore topline by Rs 100 crore in 2017-18. “We expect revenue from the product range to be Rs 75 crore this year,” said Rajendra Kumar Jatia, managing director of Frank Ross.

will be promoted in-store. outlets have a daily total footfall of 40,000-45,000. will offer bill discounts and is using tie-ups with food chains, hotels, hospitals, opticians.

The pharmacy chain has 180 outlets, mainly in West Bengal with some presence in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore. It plans to open 300 outlets by the end of 2018.