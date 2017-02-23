Emami expects sales rebound in post-demonetisation period

After reporting a flattish growth of less than one per cent in the period, — Kolkata-based fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company — is expecting sales to bounce back in the coming 2-3 months and has projected a 12-14 per cent growth in the coming financial year (FY).

"We are targeting double digit growth, so growth anywhere between 12-14 per cent is what we expect for next year, but we are expecting a double digit volume growth for next year, that is our biggest challenge and target", the company's executive director, Mohan Goenka said in an investor's conference call.

According to Goenka, the wholesale market, although not absolutely back to normalcy post demonetisation, has mostly revived.

"It is not absolutely back to normal, but I think in the next one or two months it should be back to normal. To give a number is very difficult for me", he told analysts.

To drive its business in the period, has planned a three-fold strategy. While it will foremost focus on increasing its direct retail reach to 8,00,000 outlets by 2017-18 from the current 6,40,000, the company will also bank upon new product launches to drive future business. Besides, it is also working on IT enablement of the company to increase its efficiency.

In effect, it is trying to reduce its dependency on the distributors and in place put up a direct supply chain. While ideally wholesales business needs to account for about 40 per cent of total sales, it is as high as 50-55 per cent for However, the Kesh King brand, as well as the balms category, is majorly dependent on the wholesale chain.

"The more we have direct reach our dependency on the wholesale goes down. We cannot do it overnight because we have to reach to rural to cities in small lanes, which takes time", Goenka said in the concall.

While the company is toeing a major modification in its sales supply chain, it is hopeful that its existing brands like Kesh King, Boroplus, Fair and Handsome, Navaratna Oil and the balms category will be driving the growth.

"We are reworking on our strategy for Fair & Handsome. The Face Wash has done very well, but somehow the cream is under pressure, but let us see, we are trying something new in this category," he said in the meeting.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2016, for the first time in the company's history, its balms portfolio sales fell in the southern region coupled with falling sales of the Navratna and Fair & Handsome products pan-India. While the Navratna Cool Oil declined by four per cent, balms declined by five per cent and Fair & Handsome cream declined by 18 per cent during the quarter. The healthcare range also fell by six per cent due to degrowth of 15 per cent in Pancharishta.

Against net revenue of Rs 724.85 crore earned during the third quarter (Q3) of the last FY, posted a topline of Rs 726 crore, implying a less than one per cent growth in the Q3 period of the current FY. Its net profit too remained flat at Rs 134.34 crore for the period under review as against the Rs 134.28 crore profit in the Q3 period of 2015-16.