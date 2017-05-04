Company
General Motors to consider fresh VRS applications at Halol facility
Business Standard

Emami Ltd Q4 net declines marginally at Rs 68.65 crore

Turnover of the FMCG firm during the 4th quarter of FY17 declined marginally by 2.1%

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Net profit of FMCG company Emami Limited declined 1.98% at Rs 68.65 crore during the fourth quarter of last financial year as compared to Rs 70.04 crore in the similar corresponding period.

Turnover of the company during the fourth quarter of FY17 also declined marginally by 2.1% at Rs 527 crore as against Rs 539 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, the company said in a statement.

Globally, business environment continued to be volatile and challenging and worsening geopolitical situation in overseas markets impacted the sales adversely, it said adding that Emami, however, continued to gain market shares.

The company has commenced manufacturing at its new manufacturing facility at Pacharia in Guwahati in Feb 2017 with total planned outlay for the project being Rs 300 crore.

Business Standard
Business Standard
