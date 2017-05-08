Emami readies African foray through acquisitions

Even as Ltd's international business continues to reel under stress as 27% of its global presence is affected by a downswing in the West Asia, the company is aggressively eyeing to proliferate its presence in the Sub-Saharan African region. Even as Ltd's international business continues to reel under stress as 27% of its global presence is affected by a downswing in the West Asia, the company is aggressively eyeing to proliferate its presence in the Sub-Saharan African region.



Already exporting products to African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia and several others, which contribute 8% to its global sales now, Ltd, is planning to acquire manufacturing and distribution in the region, which it hopes will save it from currency volatility. Most importantly, it is eyeing to acquire strong brands in the region which will help push its existing brands into the region.

According to the company's director, Prashant Goenka, who looks after the international business, in the last financial year, the African business was affected by currency volatility which had stressed business in the region and thus, Ltd has narrowed down on the plan to convert the African region from an export market to a full-fledged manufacturing region.



"We are eyeing to acquire which have either a strong brand in the region or are strong in distribution or manufacturing. A company with all of these will be an added advantage", Goenka told Business Standard adding that the company plans to ramp up revenue from this region to 12% of the global business in FY18.



Goenka reasoned that although Ltd has globally recognised brands, it still needs to rely on strong African brands with a high recall value for a successful African venture.

"It will be much easier to reach to the consumers there if we have a strong brand in our portfolio. Our existing brands can be introduced to the consumer via the sales channel of the strong brand that we intend to acquire", he said.

Although he didn't share further details of the he is eyeing, including planned investment, Goenka said hair care is the largest category in the region and different formulation of hair care products needs to be catered to in

"Their type of hair is very different than ours and thus product, which addresses their hair care needs to be made available in that market", he said.

Other key product segments in the region are skin care and over-the-counter medicine.

The company is already registering its products with the authorities in Egypt, Angola, Congo, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and others — a prerequisite in those countries for accessing the consumer market.

Besides, in the next financial year, Ltd hopes to revive its plan for a local manufacturing unit in Egypt which can cater to the West Asia and North African market.

In June 2010, the company was on the verge of starting production from Egypt after it signed a Rs 30 crore deal to acquire manufacturing assets of an Egyptian firm. However, own production didn't finally start as the Arab Spring set in leading to economic turmoil.

"It was good for us that we didn't proceed with our plans with Egypt then. However, we intend to start planning on the Egyptian plant next financial year", Goenka added.

According to Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president of institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities, Ltd's international business declined by 38% during the fourth quarter of FY17 owing to weak economic conditions in the West Asia.

"(The) company also undertook an inventory correction (primary in Russia) which was also a reason for sales decline", he said.

Compared to other Indian consumer product companies, Ltd's foray has been late but it is confident that the growth in and the market scenario presents enough opportunity for it to bag a decent market presence.

As part of its global strategy, has drawn up a multi-fold plan. In FY18, it's aim is to recover its hold in the West Asia while hold ground in Russia and East Europe. The strategy for the SAARC-South East Asia region will be to grow the market while for it will be of a direct presence.