Embassy, Blackstone may join hands for RMZ stake

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group may tie up with US-based private equity investor Blackstone to buy a stake in RMZ Corp, said a source. RMZ is one of the largest developers of office properties in the country.

Embassy wants to buy the stake held by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Baring Private Equity, the source added. “They (Embassy Group) could tie up with Blackstone, since they already have a partnership for other funds,” said the source. QIA holds a 24 per cent stake in RMZ and the latter is buying back the stake from QIA in March. Baring is also ...