Realty firm will invest Rs 13.5 billion to develop four new in as part of its expansion plan in business.

Bengaluru-based Embassy group, which is a leading player in commercial real estate in the country with huge portfolio of office assets, has already roped in global major Hilton to manage these

"We have two operational with around 450 keys and a Four Seasons hotel having 220 keys will open by August this year," President Business told PTI.

The company is developing four new comprising 1,120 keys, which will take the total number of rooms to 1,700-1800, he added.

Asked about the investment, Singh said it would be around Rs 13.5 billion and the same would be funded through internal accruals.

These four new would be operational by 2022.

Global major Blackstone is also a partner in some of the hotel projects.

Last week, tied up with Hilton for 500-room dual-branded hotel featuring Hilton & Resorts and a hotel. These two will be located within the 100-acre Embassy TechVillage Business Park in South

The 300-room Hilton and the 200-room will offer two different price points to corporate users.

had earlier signed the first dual-branded 620-keys twin at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

Singh said the four dual branded will also have convention centres.

has two operational --- 'Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links' having around 250 keys and Le Meridien hotel with 200 keys.

Embassy group's CMD Jitu Virwani said: "Using Embassy's proven expertise in project development, we are focused on delivering landmark that will provide an elevated service for our corporate occupiers within their work environment."



Embassy is one of the leading property developers in India. It has developed over 45 million sq ft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India as well as Malaysia and Serbia.

Hilton is a leading global company with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries.