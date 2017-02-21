Embracing AI without reskilling workforce will impact jobs, warns Nadella

“I think it is an exciting future but at the same time, you have to be very mindful of the impact of AI
on jobs.
That’s why I want to make sure some of the skilling work we are doing in India is going to help people,” said Nadella at an interaction with the architect of Aadhaar, Nandan Nilekani.
Nadella’s comments come in the wake of Microsoft
founder Bill Gates’ call for levying taxes
on robots that take away jobs
from people. Nadella pointed out that Microsoft
had been able to use AI
to improve efficiency in government services in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.
The India-born CEO is on a three-day visit to pitch Microsoft’s Azure
cloud platform as it plays catch-up with the web services of Amazon
in the country. He signed a deal with Flipkart to host its services on Azure.
So far, about 2,000 start-ups host their services on the Microsoft
platform and use its tools.
Reliance Jio could not have reached 100 million subscribers without using Aadhaar
to identify users and the government had saved as much as $5 billion in subsidies using the Aadhaar
backbone, Nilekani said.
“People can leverage data to improve their lives. For that, you need to build an architecture where millions of people can access the data. We really see this as a transformational journey for the next decade,” said Nilekani.
“If all these technologies can be used for empowerment, they will become more acceptable because one of the challenges in the West is AI, and all these are going to knock down jobs,” he added.
“The centre of entrepreneurial energy in India for us is all around the cloud. It is fantastic — we have big brands like Oyo Rooms
using Azure,” added Nadella.
