Tata Steel's greenfield project is looking to tap emerging, value-added products and segments like construction & projects, pre-engineered buildings, oil & gas, lifting and excavation and At full ramp-up, the new segments are expected to account for 30 per cent of total sales from the plant.



The steelmaker is almost close to operating the plant at full Phase-I capacity of three million tonnes per annum.

has conducted successful trials and started supplies to global leaders in lifting and excavation segment. It has also approvals from an oil marketing company for the supply of API grade steel, said a source close to the development. Products manufactured at would help establish as a major player in large diameter water pipeline segment, besides strengthening its presence in the construction sector.

did not respond to the Business Standard questionnaire sent via e-mail.

Presently, the company's facility is servicing segments like hot-rolled commercial, LPG cylinders, precision and The superior hot strip mill (HSM) at compared to Jamshedpur, both in width and tensile strength, is capable of addressing to an array of customer requirements. The mill has developed high-end application products such as HS 800, DP 600, API X70/X80 and S355 for lifting and excavation segment.

Through controlled cooling strategy in run out table of HSM, is developing high tensile grade material suitable for yellow goods and pre-engineered building customers. It is also developing new, targeted products for wheel rim applications, structural application for chassis reinforcement in light, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, thinner & high strength for solar panel structures and special grade for used in high-end automotive applications.

is also keen to position its plant as one of the biggest suppliers of high strength alloys to the automobile industry, especially alloys for car wheels. The steelmaker has commissioned the first phase capacity of three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at and this is entirely devoted to manufacturing flat products that find applications in automobiles and white goods.