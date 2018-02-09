Emirates, Andhra Pradesh join hands to give boost to aviation in the state

Gulf-based Group has signed an initial agreement with the government to support the development of in the state. The international aviation company has signed the pact along with its affiliated entities. Under the agreement, the Group will share industry expertise and identify development and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, a company release said here. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Group, the two partners will establish a framework for collaboration in various aviation areas to support and invest in the development of the state's aviation sector, the release said. Yesterday, Group was inadvertently mentioned as Etihad Group. Besides, the two parties will look to collaborate in areas such as the potential development of aviation facilities and skills development projects in the state. The MoU was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Airlines and Group, and APEDB chief executive officer Krishna Kishore in the presence of representatives from both parties, it said. "The Group is committed to future investment and expansion in support of India's 2020 goal to be the worlds third largest aviation market. "We recognise that airlines have a major role to play as facilitators of economic and industrial growth, and strategic partnerships such as this are very important to achieve that," Al Maktoum S said. "Through this agreement, and (the budget arm of the Group) will work closely with APEDB to share expertise, discuss opportunities, enhance and support the growth of the aviation sector in Andhra Pradesh," he added. Commenting on the tie-up, Kishore said he is confident this partnership will be a major boost to APEDBs strategic efforts to elevate, enhance and develop the aviation industry in "It will contribute positively to APs economic growth as well as help build a stronger framework for industrial and infrastructural development," he added.