Emissions scandal: Volkswagen's settlement reaches $1.3 billion

says will pay the state another $154 million in penalties and costs over the automaker's



California's Air Resources Board says the increase in a consent decree filed Thursday brings VW's total settlement in to $1.3 billion.



Group of acknowledges rigging 11 million of its vehicles with software used to cheat on emissions tests.



Environmental regulators say some of the VW vehicles emitted up to 40 times the allowed levels of unhealthy when on the road.



The negotiated $1.3 billion final settlement still must be approved by courts.



It includes penalties and payments to help boost its network supporting cleaner-running