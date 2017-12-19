End of Reason sale: Myntra hopes to get 60% biz from Tier-II, -III cities

Fashion platform on Tuesday said it expects 60 per cent of its sales during the upcoming 'End of Reason' sale (EORS) to come from tier II and III cities.



The company, which will host the seventh edition of the between December 22-25, 2017, expects to clock 25 times the sales seen on a normal day, CEO told PTI.



The company is geared to deliver over 6.5 million products to over 1.9 million customers during the four-day sale."This will be the biggest so far. With every edition, the scale has grown and this time too, we expect to see a huge response. We expect to register a 1.5X growth over the previous edition of the sale," he said.This edition will see participation from over 2,000 brands offering 50-80 per cent discounts.Jabong, which is a part of Myntra, will also participate in the sale and expects to clock 15 times sales of a normal day." is also a great way to get new customers onboard. We expect to acquire 5 lakh new customers through the sale and expect 30 million users to visit our platforms," he said.