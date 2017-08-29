Endurance continues to shine despite volume blues for Bajaj Auto

Despite its largest customer Bajaj Auto struggling to improve its domestic volumes, automobile components maker Endurance Technologies has been growing its business in India and outside at a brisk pace. The June quarter (Q1) performance of both companies illustrates the point. While Bajaj Auto’s sales volume fell 11 per cent and revenue was down five per cent, Endurance’s domestic revenue grew 12 per cent over the year-ago period. This is noteworthy given that Bajaj Auto accounts for 47 per cent of Endurance’s standalone revenue and 31 per cent of its ...