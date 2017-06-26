Entropik uses AI to gauge brand preference

Bengaluru-based Entropik Technologies aims to help businesses make better decisions

Artificial intelligence (AI), which can help predict users’ emotions, may re-define how consumer preference is learnt. Bengaluru-based Entropik Technologies aims to help businesses make better decisions through effective customer behaviour analysis. It has built a platform called Chromo that can predict users’ emotions based on their touch or swiping gestures on a smartphone or a digital wearable device to track feelings about particular content or products. The start-up filed for a patent for “Chromo.io” last August. “Survey methods lead to ...

Ayan Pramanik