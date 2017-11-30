EPC players in fast lane on infra push

There has been a lot of talk about the potential in India’s infrastructure sector.

But, according to analysts, all eyes are on the road sector, anticipating a strong order inflow. Given the projects that are lined up and the focus on increasing the pace of road construction, there is still a lot of steam left in the road construction stocks. Even as expectations were high that the second half of 2017-18 would see strong order inflow, announcement of the Bharatmala project last month has buoyed prospects. For the roads sector, the government’s infrastructure ...