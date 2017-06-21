Equitas changes auditor term after exchange with proxy firm

Equitas Holdings, the parent of the small finance bank that listed in the bourses last year, has extended the term of its statutory auditor proposed to be appointed in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from four years to five years citing "an inadvertent error."

Chennai-based Equitas had initially proposed to keep the tenure co-terminus with that of the auditor of its subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank, which follows a four-year tenure as per Banking Regulations.

However, the change in the proposed tenure, announced to the exchanges through a corrigendum to the AGM notice, came after an exchange with proxy advisory firm Stakeholders’ Empowerment Services (SES).

In its notice for AGM to be held in Chennai on June 30, Equitas had sought shareholder nod for appointment of ”Appointment of M/s S R Batliboi & Associates LLP as Statutory of the Company for a period of four (4) years i.e. from the conclusion of the 10th AGM till the conclusion of the 14th AGM.”

Following this SES had in its report said such appointment for a period of 4 years will result in violation of provisions of Section 139(1) of the Act, 2013, which required to appoint for a term of five years.

“Appointment of Statutory in instalments to make it up to a term of 5 years not only defeats the spirit of the law but is also in non-compliance with the said provision. Therefore, SES is of the opinion that the new should be appointed for a period of not less than 5 years, subject to ratification every year,” the proxy firm said asking shareholders to vote against the proposal.

In their response to the proxy firm by email on June 15, Equitas executives had explained that “ Limited, is a Core-Investment Company and is the promoter of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (“ESFBL/Bank”). It is a non-operating Company and carries on its business through the subsidiaries. Keeping in view, the above and requirement under the Act, 2013 to publish consolidated financial reports, it has been proposed to coincide the term of appointment of Statutory of the Company with the tenure of appointment of Statutory of the subsidiary company, ESFBL, as per Regulations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which allows appointment of Statutory for a maximum tenure of only 4 years.”

Equitas executives further added that this was primarily to ensure that the consolidated financials are also audited by the of the bank since the bank forms the substantial part of consolidated Balance Sheet (Bank assets constitute 98 % of the consolidated assets). “The intention of the Company was to harmonise the statutory requirements of both the Act, 2013 and the Banking Regulations and not to go against the true spirit of law,” the email sent to SES said.

In response to this, SES issued an addendum on June 16, where reiterated its position that being a company incorporated under the Act, was bound by that law and not of its subsidiary, which is a bank. “Further, the consolidated financial statements can be audited by the of the subsidiary company i.e the bank,” it said.

On June 19, Equitas issued a corrigendum to the exchanges citing an inadvertent error. It said the relevant para should be read as “Recommendation for appointment of M/s S R Batliboi & Associates LLP as of the company for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 10th AGM till the conclusion of 15th AGM, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.”