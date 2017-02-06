Equitas Holdings' Q3 net up 4% to Rs 45 cr

Ltd, a diversified financial service provider, posted a marginal increase of four per cent in its consolidated net at Rs 44.9 crore for the quarter ended on December 2016, compared with Rs 43 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated AUM as of December 31, 2016 stood at Rs 7,181 crore, up 30 per cent over the corresponding figure in the third quarter of FY16. The company's net interest income grew by 48 per cent over Q3 FY16.