Era Infra tells NCLT transfer plea is as per new Companies Act, not IBC

Corporate debtor Era Infrastructure, today, in Delhi argued that transfer petition is as per the new Act, not IBC, and the matter, therefore, should not be admitted.

The counsel for the lead banker argued with respect to the case that if the case comes under the insolvency code, all creditors are already part of the winding up petitions.

In the previous hearing at the NCLT, the company claimed that a number of winding up petitions have been filed against the company. On this ground, asked the court to dismiss the insolvency petition.

The liability claimed by Union Bank is Rs 681.04 crore, along with an overdue external commercial borrowing of $11.97 million up to May 31, 2017. Era has contested the amount and it will be decided by the insolvency professional.

Era Infra Engineering owes over Rs 10,000 crore to its creditors. Over and above this, there are statutory dues, some of which is under litigation.

This is one of the 12 bad loans that have been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.