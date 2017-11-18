Eris Lifesciences buys Strides Shasun's domestic business in Rs 500 cr deal

,
Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences has acquired the domestic formulations business of Strides Shasun in a Rs 500 crore deal, making a foray into the fast-growing central nervous system (CNS) segment.
This is Eris Lifesciences's fourth acquisition in the past eighteen months and with this deal, it breaks into top 25 pharmaceutical companies in the domestic market with overall one per cent market share and an annual sale of around Rs 1,100 crore.
On its part, Strides Shasun is exiting the domestic market as it sharpens focus on international sales. It will use the sale proceeds to pare debt by around Rs 400 crore.
The two companies signed a definitive agreement on Saturday. Under the deal Eris gets 130 brands of Strides in neurology, nutraceuticals and gastrointestinal segments along with employees who form the part of the business. Eris will acquire marketing and distribution rights for the brands in India while Strides retains the global rights to these products. The acquired drugs had sales of Rs 181 crore in FY 2017.
"We are getting into the CNS segment with this acquisition. The current market size of CNS drugs in India is around Rs 4,000-5,000 crore and it is growing at 10-15 per cent each year," said Amit Bakshi, managing director of Eris Lifesciences.
Bakshi said the deal will be earnings-accretive from day one and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The company hopes to transfer the production of acquired products to its Guwahati plant over the next twelve months.
Eris has a strong presence in diabetes and cardiovascular segments. The company had annual sales of around Rs 890 crore in October on a moving annual turnover basis.
In a statement, Shashank Sinha, managing director of Strides stated, “This transaction is the outcome of our portfolio reprioritisation, to focus more sharply on larger regulated markets. We retain global rights for the divested portfolio, which have significant sales in Africa and will continue to grow our emerging market business. Net proceeds from this transaction will be used to pay down debt to the tune of INR 400 crore.”
Eris Lifesciences acquisitions in last 18 months
- Strides Shasun's domestic formulations for Rs 500 crore
- UTH Healthcare, a nutraceuticals maker, for Rs 12.85 crore
- 75.48 per cent stake in Kinedex Healthcare, which caters to mobility-related disorders
- Trademarks of 40 brands from Amay Pharma to strengthen portfolio in the cardiovascular and anti-diabetics therapeutic segments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU