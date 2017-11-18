Eris Lifesciences buys Strides Shasun's domestic business in Rs 500 cr deal

, Ahmedabad-based has acquired the domestic formulations business of Shasun in a Rs 500 crore deal, making a foray into the fast-growing (CNS) segment.



This is Eris Lifesciences's fourth acquisition in the past eighteen months and with this deal, it breaks into top 25 in the domestic market with overall one per cent market share and an annual sale of around Rs 1,100 crore.



Shasun's domestic formulations for Rs 500 crore

UTH Healthcare, a nutraceuticals maker, for Rs 12.85 crore

75.48 per cent stake in Kinedex Healthcare, which caters to mobility-related disorders

Trademarks of 40 brands from Amay to strengthen portfolio in the cardiovascular and anti-diabetics therapeutic segments

On its part, Shasun is exiting the domestic market as it sharpens focus on international sales. It will use the sale proceeds to pare debt by around Rs 400 crore.The two signed a definitive agreement on Saturday. Under the deal Eris gets 130 brands of in neurology, nutraceuticals and gastrointestinal segments along with employees who form the part of the business. Eris will acquire marketing and distribution rights for the brands in India while retains the global rights to these products. The acquired drugs had sales of Rs 181 crore in FY 2017."We are getting into the segment with this acquisition. The current market size of drugs in India is around Rs 4,000-5,000 crore and it is growing at 10-15 per cent each year," said Amit Bakshi, managing director ofBakshi said the deal will be earnings-accretive from day one and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The company hopes to transfer the production of acquired products to its Guwahati plant over the next twelve months.Eris has a strong presence in diabetes and cardiovascular segments. The company had annual sales of around Rs 890 crore in October on a moving annual turnover basis.In a statement, Shashank Sinha, managing director of stated, “This transaction is the outcome of our portfolio reprioritisation, to focus more sharply on larger regulated markets. We retain global rights for the divested portfolio, which have significant sales in Africa and will continue to grow our emerging market business. Net proceeds from this transaction will be used to pay down debt to the tune of INR 400 crore.”