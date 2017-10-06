Eris Lifesciences eyes high-margin segments

Ahmedabad-based has evolved as a sizeable player in its core offering — — within a decade, and is now eyeing growth in high-margin segments like dermatology, and neurology, among others.

True to its strategy of focussing on lifestyle segments, the company, which has been clocking a 21.7 per cent CAGR from FY13 to FY17, made its first acquisition after listing — UTH Healthcare.

UTH, a nutraceuticals company, is largely engaged in segments of obesity, diabetes, gestational diabetes mellitus, maternal nutrition and cardio-vascular diseases, the areas Eris is particularly focusing on.

An India Infoline analysis of Eris around the time of its initial public offering showed that the company planned entry into lifestyle disorders like neurology, dermatology, and musculoskeletal (key motivation behind Kinedex acquisition).

In 2016, Eris acquired 75.48 per cent in Kinedex, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 77.18 crore. Kinedex primarily focuses on products catering to mobility-related disorders in the musculoskeletal therapeutic area, within the acute pain-analgesics therapeutic area.