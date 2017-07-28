Escorts: Strong volume growth guidance for Q2

On a day when the broader markets closed marginally lower, the Escorts stock was up a sharp 4.2 per cent on the back of a steady performance and strong outlook for its key divisions. Net profit for the quarter, which came in at Rs 63 crore, was up 34 per cent over the year-ago quarter and was boosted by higher other income. The reported number beat consensus estimates of Rs 61 crore. Aided by a seven per cent increase in tractor volumes in the June quarter and a price hike in March, overall revenues were up 11 per cent. There was, however, pressure on tractor sales in June ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?