Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% to 3,606 units in December; exports decline

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported 13.1 per cent increase in tractor sales at 3,606 units in December.

The company had sold 3,187 units in December 2016.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 3,476 units as against 3,043 units in December 2016, up 14.2 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Exports last month declined 9.7 per cent to 130 units compared to 144 units in December 2016.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:56 IST

