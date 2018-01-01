Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% to 3,606 units in December; exports decline

Farm equipment manufacturer Agri Machinery on Monday reported 13.1 per cent increase in at 3,606 units in December.



The company had sold 3,187 units in December 2016.



Domestic during last month stood at 3,476 units as against 3,043 units in December 2016, up 14.2 per cent, said in a BSE filing.



Exports last month declined 9.7 per cent to 130 units compared to 144 units in December 2016.