Escorts tractor sales up 6.5% to 5,119 units in Nov; exports nearly double

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported a 6.51 per cent increase in its tractor sales at 5,119 units for November.
The company had sold 4,806 tractors in the same month a year ago.
Domestic tractor sales during the month stood at 4,941 units as against 4,698 units in November last year, up 5.2 per cent, Escorts Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Exports during the period grew 64.8 per cent at 178 units compared to 108 in November 2016.
The company has sold 53,243 units in 2017-18 so far.
