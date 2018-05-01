Essar lenders to meet ArcelorMittal, Numetal on May 2 to discuss offers

The Indian lenders will meet the representatives of ArcelorMittal and Numetal on Wednesday in separate meetings to discuss the offers made by both companies for Essar Steel.

While ArcelorMittal has made a conditional offer to repay the debt of Uttam Galva Steels to become eligible, Numetal has offered to remove the trust where Rewant Ruia, son of Essar Steel’s co-founder, is the beneficiary. In a letter to lenders last week, ArcelorMittal had offered to repay ~530 billion of Uttam Galva’s debt - if it is declared a winner for the Essar Steel, which runs a 10-million ...