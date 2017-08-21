Essar Oil completes sale of India assets to Rosneft for $12.9 billion

Ruia-owned Essar Oil on Monday announced the completion of the sale of its India assets to Rosneft-led consortium for a hefty sum of $12.9 billion. The transaction which will bring down the group's debt by Rs 70,000 crore has also brought to an end the asset monetisation program Essar Group had initiated in order to lighten its balance sheet. With this, the group level debt would now stand at about Rs 40,000 crore. “Of the total deal amount ($12.9 billion), about $5 billion debt held at group level will get settled through this transaction and another $6 billion ...